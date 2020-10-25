Pilgrims continue to walk towards Samarra+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- “Abbas al-Shara”, the head of the Hussaini processions in Astan Quds Askari, announced that more than 500 service processions from different Iraqi provinces continue to provide services to the pilgrims of the shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S).

Al-Shara added: “The processions are providing services to the pilgrims in coordination with the procession board and different parts of the holy shrine of Imam Askari (A.S).”

“There is coordination with the processions that are providing food, drinks, accommodation and other services to the pilgrims until Monday,” he said in a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English