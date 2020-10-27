Imam Mahdi‘s (A.J) mandate is to establish a universal justice and peace

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: There will come a day in this world for mankind when all traces of tyranny, oppression, discrimination, war, hatred, bloodshed or exploitation and their tools such as lies, hypocrisy and deception will ultimately be nonexistent. The program of Imam Mahdi’s (A.J) government and his policies shall be mainly concerned with spreading of truth and justice and making peace and security general for all the people.

Very important feature of Imam Mahdi’s (A.J) leadership, which has been highlighted in all books concerning him, is that he will fill the earth with justice, peace, fairness and equity. Love of Peace and Justice is inside the soul of any person; everyone enjoys peace and justice, and demands a world full of these two all by the heart.

The time will finally come when justice and equity would be implemented by the able hand of the man of God on the earth full of tyranny. Imam Mahdi (A.J) will be so serious and decisive in actualizing the slogan that “He will fill the world with justice and equity”—that its effect would be felt everywhere. Imam Mahdi (A.J) will administer the government and nurture the people in such a manner that the word “tyranny” will no longer hold a place in one’s mind, and according to the Hadiths no person will oppress another anymore.

Numerous traditions contain the following sentence,

“ يملأ الأرض قسطاً وعدلاً كما ملئت جوراً وظلماً “

“He will fill the earth with justice and equity as it would be fraught with injustice and oppression.”

Today, whatever oppression or injustice we are witnessing in any form whatsoever, will be totally annihilated. Justice, and sheer justice, will prevail. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) in a very comprehensive and eloquent way has prophesied about the Justice of Imam-e-Zaman (A.J).

He says:

“Allah will raise a man from my progeny, from my Ahlal-Bayt, by whom the earth will be filled with justice thoroughly the same as it has been filled with injustice and oppression.”

In this time, the religion of Islam will be revived and that the basis of the rulership will be religion. This is because the truth of Islam will be made obvious by the 12th Imam (A.S) and the only way to success will be through Islam – because that is the way that Allah (SWT) has charted out for humankind. The government of the 12th Imam (A.J) under the religion of Islam will, without doubt, cater to both the physical and spiritual needs of the mankind. So for example, coupled with the establishment of religion on the earth, will be the best utilization of the earth’s resources.

When Imam Mahdi (A.J) will establish his government, peace, brotherhood, will spread to every nook and corner of the world. He will establish such a government which will be free from war and bloodshed. One of the achievements at the time of Imam Mahdi (A.J) is establishment of pure and sincere brotherhood.

Imam Baqir (A.S) says:

“When Imam Mahdi (A.J) comes, sincere and strong brotherhood will also arrive, and a brother who needs money will put his hand into the pocket of his brother and his brother will not stop him [as if they are the same person].”

At the time of Imam Al-Mahdi (A.J), there will be no enmity or hostility. Instead, there will be love and friendship.

