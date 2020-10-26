Believing in Imam Mahdi (a.s.) gives one vitality and enthusiasm/ Which society can receive the Promised Mahdi (a.s.)?

SHAFAQNA-

Hope will lead the people to endure, to open up the path ahead and advance. When you are told to await, it means the present sufferings are not going to last forever. You see, how this makes one enthusiastic and hopeful? This is the effect of believing in the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (God’s peace and mercy be upon him and our souls be sacrificed for him). This is the effect of the belief in the Promised Mahdi (a.s.). This belief has helped the Shia over many years to surpass all the obstacles so today, thanks be to God, the flag of dignity of Islam and the Quran is in your hands—the Muslims and [particularly] Shias of Iran. Wherever this belief exists, the same hope and fighting exist, too.

It is nonsensical to say Imam Mahdi (a.s.) will come and do the work. What is your duty today then? What should you do today? You should prepare the grounds so his excellency can come and act in the prepared grounds. It is impossible to start from scratch. A society can receive the Promised Mahdi (Our souls be sacrificed for him) that is prepared and has the potentials; otherwise, it will end in the same way as the efforts of prophets and Imams throughout history did. Why did many of the messengers of God come but couldn’t rid the world of evil? Because they lacked prepared grounds… Then, if Imam Mahdi (a.s.) reappears in an unprepared society, the result will be the same! Preparation is needed. How does the preparation happen? It can happen in the forms you already see in your own society. Today, in the Islamic Iran, there are cases of spiritual accomplishments, which are unparalleled in the world, as far as we know and are informed – and we are not unaware of the world.