Date :Monday, October 26th, 2020 | Time : 09:18 |ID: 178053 | Print

Australia: Man attacks Mosque in Sydney

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A man on Saturday attacked a Mosque in Sydney, Australia. A male attacker entered the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque, which is affiliated with the Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, and caused material damage by breaking the chandeliers, windowpanes, plasma television and some items on the upper floor. The perpetrator has been arrested, Anadolu Agency reported.

You might also like
Restoration of the Centuries-old Mosques in SE Turkey
Countdown Starts to Launch of Athens’ First Official Modern Mosque
Australia: Victoria state to deploy military to halt coronavirus
Austrian far-right government is closing 7 mosques
UK mosques rally against hate: hold open day for non-Muslims
Travel Guide To Muslim Europe (Part 3)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *