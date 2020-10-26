https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/MOSQUE-3.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-26 09:18:232020-10-26 10:03:26Australia: Man attacks Mosque in Sydney
Australia: Man attacks Mosque in Sydney
SHAFAQNA- A man on Saturday attacked a Mosque in Sydney, Australia. A male attacker entered the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque, which is affiliated with the Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, and caused material damage by breaking the chandeliers, windowpanes, plasma television and some items on the upper floor. The perpetrator has been arrested, Anadolu Agency reported.
