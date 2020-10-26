Malaysia’s PM faces calls to resign

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/mala.jpg 426 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-26 10:48:422020-10-26 10:48:42Malaysia's PM faces calls to resign
SHAFAQNA- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin faced calls to quit on Monday, after the king rejected his request to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Muhyiddin had requested emergency rule amid a fresh spike in infections in Malaysia and a global pandemic that has battered the economy. But critics accused him of using it as a pretext to suspend parliament and avoid a test of his razor-thin parliamentary majority.
King Al-Sultan Abdullah’s refusal is seen further eroding Muhyiddin’s grip on power, a month after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has majority support in parliament, including from defectors from the ruling alliance, to form a new government, Reuters reported.
