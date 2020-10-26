Date :Monday, October 26th, 2020 | Time : 10:48 |ID: 178057 | Print

Malaysia’s PM faces calls to resign

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin faced calls to quit on Monday, after the king rejected his request to declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Muhyiddin had requested emergency rule amid a fresh spike in infections in Malaysia and a global pandemic that has battered the economy. But critics accused him of using it as a pretext to suspend parliament and avoid a test of his razor-thin parliamentary majority.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah’s refusal is seen further eroding Muhyiddin’s grip on power, a month after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has majority support in parliament, including from defectors from the ruling alliance, to form a new government, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Malaysia crackdown on Shia Muslims resumes over Ashura
Professor Datuk Rifaat Ahmed Abdel Karim named recipient of the Royal Award for Islamic Finance 2016
First Halal Hotel in Malaysia seeks to profit from Muslim travel
ANALYSIS: Malaysia's progressive Muslims want a secular future
Shia Muslims in Malaysia should be protected, expert says
Ramadan in Malaysia: An anticipated month with traditional recipes and bazaars
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *