What is the ruling if a person is infected or has the signs of being infected with Coronavirus to socialise with others? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Coronavirus.

Question: If a person has been infected with Coronavirus or is suspected to have the signs; is it allowed for such a person to socialise with others who are not aware of his/her condition?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must avoid this act if there is a logical possibility that others will be infected.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

