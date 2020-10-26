Date :Monday, October 26th, 2020 | Time : 11:04 |ID: 178105 | Print

France reports over 50,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ّFrance reported 52,010 COVID-19 cases in single day.

The Public Health France (SPF) authority said that 116 people had died over the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the outbreak to 34,761.

France has also passed the symbolic marker of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, DailySabah reported.

You might also like
French PM angry at New York Times over Islamophobia claims
Muslims' rally against Islamophobia in France+ Video
Corona in Iran | Dealing with Corona in Qom province, empathy is the key factor
U.S., France, Britain may be complicit in Yemen war crimes : U.N
France’s Weird Jihadi Re-Education Camps Could Become ISIS Incubators
Morocco's breaking record in tourism
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *