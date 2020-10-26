https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/france-2.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-26 11:04:142020-10-26 11:04:14France reports over 50,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
France reports over 50,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
SHAFAQNA-ّFrance reported 52,010 COVID-19 cases in single day.
The Public Health France (SPF) authority said that 116 people had died over the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities since the start of the outbreak to 34,761.
France has also passed the symbolic marker of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, DailySabah reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!