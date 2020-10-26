Second round of Lebanon- Israel talks on border demarcation postpones

SHAFAQNA- News sources have announced the postponement of the second round of talks on the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

The second round of talks on the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed for technical reasons.

The meeting was reportedly postponed for 48 hours at the request of the United States and with the approval of UNIFIL Command.

The second round of border demarcation talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv has been postponed to Wednesday this week. The first round of talks was held in southern Lebanon on October 14.

