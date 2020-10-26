Date :Monday, October 26th, 2020 | Time : 13:41 |ID: 178111 | Print

Second round of Lebanon- Israel talks on border demarcation postpones

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- News sources have announced the postponement of the second round of talks on the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

The second round of talks on the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed for technical reasons.

The meeting was reportedly postponed for 48 hours at the request of the United States and with the approval of UNIFIL Command.

The second round of border demarcation talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv has been postponed to Wednesday this week. The first round of talks was held in southern Lebanon on October 14.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Jordan stands its ground over al-Aqsa Mosque
Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Protecting Islamic sites in Al-Quds important for regional peace
Bahrain pressures domestic institutions to issue a statement welcoming the compromise
Israel bans call to prayer in Ibrahimi Mosque 44 times in February
The world's first church, prepared to hold Badarak religious ceremony in Iran
London students protest Israeli envoy’s planned speech
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *