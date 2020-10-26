The 34th international Islamic unity conference to begin Oct. 29

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 34th edition of the International Islamic Unity Conference will be held in the form of regional webinars in East and Southeast Asian countries from October 29 to November 3. According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, “Islamic Cooperation in Face of Calamities and Disasters” is the theme of this year’s event. The first webinar titled “Islamic Unity in Facing the Corona Plague” will be held in Malaysia on October 29.

The 3-hour program will be broadcast on Zoom. It can also be watched live on the Facebook page of the Iranian Cultural Center in Malaysia and the Facebook account of the Consultative Council of Malaysian NGO’s. It is expected that more than 15 academics and Muslim scholars from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Myanmar, South Korea, Cambodia, China, and East Timor will take part in the program.

Hojjatul-Islam Hamid Shahriyari, the Secretary General of the World Forum of Islamic Unity and Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought will also participate in the webinar. Speakers are going to discuss the strategic potentials of the Islamic World and the role of Muslim scholars, thinkers and media in confronting the outbreak of the coronavirus within the Muslim communities.

Marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the International Islamic Unity Conference is held annually in an effort to lay the ground for stronger unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems. Last year, 350 scholars and intellectuals from 93 countries took part in the conference, themed “Ummah unity in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque”.