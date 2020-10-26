Date :Monday, October 26th, 2020 | Time : 15:47 |ID: 178131 | Print

Pakistani PM calls on Facebook to ban Islamophobic content

SHAFAQNA- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Facebook to ban Islamophobic content. In the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence “across the world” – especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

Khan said: “I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the holocaust ”, Reuters reported.

