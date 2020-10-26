https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/imran.jpg 360 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-26 15:47:372020-10-26 17:59:35Pakistani PM calls on Facebook to ban Islamophobic content
Pakistani PM calls on Facebook to ban Islamophobic content
SHAFAQNA- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Facebook to ban Islamophobic content. In the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence “across the world” – especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.
Khan said: “I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the holocaust ”, Reuters reported.
