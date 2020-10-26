Iranian Jews condemn any insult to ‘Muslims’ Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: A Jewish MP noted that the Iranian Jews condemn any insulting behaviors towards the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and consider it contrary to the teachings of their religion. The representative of Iranian Jews in Parliament made some remarks in reaction to rude remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron over supporting the continuation of insulting behaviors against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Stating that such indecent and insulting behavior is in no way in line with the standards of freedom of expression, Homayoon Sameh Yeh Najafabadi said: “Today, what happened in France, was an insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) which, unfortunately, was accompanied by the support of the French government.”

Freedom of expression is an issue that exists in other countries, however, France is the only one whose officials support such offensive behaviors under the pretext of freedom of expression and they seek anti-Islamism and Islamophobia at the international level.

According to Torah and Qur’an, insulting the prophets of other divine religions is considered an ugly act, the Jewish MP said and added: “Therefore, the Iranians Jewish community condemn such moves in France and also consider these insulting behaviors towards the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) contrary to the teachings of their religion.”