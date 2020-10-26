Turkey’s Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods

SHAFAQNA-President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for boycott of French-made goods.

“I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don’t buy them,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara, TRT reported.

Erdogan said hostility towards Islam and Muslims has become state policy in some European countries.

Addressing world leaders, he said: “If there is persecution in France, let’s protect Muslims together.

“European politicians should say ‘stop’ to the hate campaign led by French President Macron”, AlJazeera reported.