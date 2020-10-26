https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/5de60b50203027707f604dbd.jpg 551 980 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-26 17:15:172020-10-26 17:15:17Turkey's Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Turkey’s Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
SHAFAQNA-President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for boycott of French-made goods.
“I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don’t buy them,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara, TRT reported.
Erdogan said hostility towards Islam and Muslims has become state policy in some European countries.
Addressing world leaders, he said: “If there is persecution in France, let’s protect Muslims together.
“European politicians should say ‘stop’ to the hate campaign led by French President Macron”, AlJazeera reported.
