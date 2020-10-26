Date :Monday, October 26th, 2020 | Time : 18:01 |ID: 178161 | Print

Oxford vaccine prompts immune response in both younger and older adults

SHAFAQNA-An experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, produces an immune response among old as well as young adults.

The vaccine also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca, which is helping manufacture the vaccine, said on Monday.

“It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher,” an AstraZeneca spokesman said.

“The results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of AZD1222,” the spokesman said, referring to the technical name of the vaccine, according to AlJazeera.

 

