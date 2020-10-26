Christians condemn Macron’s Islamophobic hate speech

SHAFAQNA- Arab Christians on Sunday condemned Macron’s Islamophobic hate speech.

Jalal Chahda, a senior anchor with the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera news channel, said in a tweet: “I am Jalal Chahda, an Arab Levantine Christian and I strongly reject and denounce the insult to the Prophet of Islam, the Messenger #Mohammad. Blessings and peace.”

Michael Ayoub said on Twitter: “I really despise the person (who) insults the religion of another or mocks him or his messengers.”

“What happened in France was a degeneration and this underscores that they are very far from the teachings of the Bible.”

A Twitter user named Ayman Dababneh said: “Who offends and does not respect my Muslim brothers does not respect me as a Jordanian Christian,” he also attached a photo saying “I am Christian against Islam abuse.”

On Facebook, dozens of Christians including “Fathi Daniel” and “Wael Elbatl” posted pictures with similar comments which were accompanied by praise from Muslims, DailySabah reported.