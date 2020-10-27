Corona in Iraq: 3691 new cases and 48 deaths on Monday

SHAFAQNA- Official data of the Ministry of Health and environment of Iraq shows that nearly 3,700 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in the country and nearly 50 others have been died.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Monday (October 26) that it recorded 3,691 new cases of coronavirus infections and 48 deaths in the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that another 3,691 cases of the new generation of coronavirus have been registered in Iraq, and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in the country has increased to 455,398 people.

The Ministry reported 48 patients had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and 3,244 patients had recovered from it.

According to the health ministry, there have been 455,398 cases of coronavirus across Iraq since the disease first appeared in the country earlier this year. Some 384,593 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and a total of 10,671 people have died from it in Iraq. Currently, 60,134 people with coronavirus are being treated in the country, and 400 people of them are in the intensive care unit.

With the recovery of 3,224 other patients in the past 24 hours, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 disease in Iraq has increased to 384,593, or more than 84.45% of the total number of patients.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “Worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country ranks 16th and 19th in the world in terms of the number of people infected with the corona virus and the death rate due to the deadly virus, respectively, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number of cases and victims in both fields.

This news is originally published in Baghdad today news and translated by Shafaqna English.