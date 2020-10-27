Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 06:14 |ID: 178182 | Print

WHO urges world ‘don’t give up’ in fight against the COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) called on people around the world not to give up in the fight against the COVID-19 as cases surge once again.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing that he understood the “pandemic fatigue” that some people were feeling but stressed the need to continue measures to contain a virus for which there remains no cure or vaccine.

Working from home, children being schooled remotely, not being able to celebrate milestones with friends and family or not being there to mourn loved ones – it’s tough and the fatigue is real. But we cannot give up. We must not give up”, AlJazeera reported.

