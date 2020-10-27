https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/pak.jpg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-27 06:38:302020-10-27 06:38:30Pakistan: At least seven people dead in blast at Peshawar religious school
Pakistan: At least seven people dead in blast at Peshawar religious school
SHAFAQNA- At least Seven people have died and at least 70 more have been wounded in an explosion at a religious school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
“The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag,” a police officer said. Children were among the dead, he added.
“The blast took place in a seminary during a Koran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary,” Azim told AFP.
Several of the wounded were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further, The Guardian reported.
