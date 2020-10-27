Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 06:38 |ID: 178185 | Print

Pakistan: At least seven people dead in blast at Peshawar religious school

SHAFAQNA- At least Seven people have died and at least 70 more have been wounded in an explosion at a religious school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

“The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag,” a police officer said. Children were among the dead, he added.

“The blast took place in a seminary during a Koran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary,” Azim told AFP.

Several of the wounded were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further, The Guardian reported.

