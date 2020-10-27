Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 07:15 |ID: 178188 | Print

Malaysia: PM Muhyiddin gets reprieve from key ally

SHAFAQNA- The largest party in Malaysia’s political alliance announced its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin .

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, which had earlier this month threatened to withdraw support for Muhyiddin, said it will now back him as the time has come for national reconciliation between political parties to ensure political stability and to focus efforts on managing the pandemic.

UMNO also said it will not work with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s party, rejecting a proposal by former Malaysian premier and now-ruling party lawmaker Najib Razak, Reuters reported.

