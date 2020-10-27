Photos: Atmosphere of Samarra on the night of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S), many pilgrims mourned in the holy shrine of that Imam.

Every year on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S), millions of Muslims from Iraq and other countries go to Samarra to visit the holy shrines of Imam Hadi (A.S), but this year the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) in other countries due to the spread of the Coronavirus and the measures taken in this regard have been deprived of the success of attending this ritual in Samarra, and this year’s ceremony was held in the presence of a large number of Iraqi mourners.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English