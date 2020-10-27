https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-10-27 09:34:452020-10-27 09:34:45What is the ruling on smoking, taking drugs or buying and selling tobacco products? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa
What is the ruling on smoking, taking drugs or buying and selling tobacco products? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about smoking and taking drugs.
Question: You have said that the usage of tobacco products is Haram; has the method of usage any effect on the ruling?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Smoking cigar and variety of tobacco products especially narcotics are absolutely Haram (forbidden), whether injecting or smoking or ingesting or any other ways; as well as producing, buying and selling, and any kind of help to distribute them is Haram.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!