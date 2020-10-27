What is the ruling on smoking, taking drugs or buying and selling tobacco products? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about smoking and taking drugs.

Question: You have said that the usage of tobacco products is Haram; has the method of usage any effect on the ruling?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Smoking cigar and variety of tobacco products especially narcotics are absolutely Haram (forbidden), whether injecting or smoking or ingesting or any other ways; as well as producing, buying and selling, and any kind of help to distribute them is Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA