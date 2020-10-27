8,500 Palestinian refugees are in Iraq

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Ministry of Immigration and Refugees says there are 8,500 Palestinian refugees in the country, most of them live in residential complexes in central Baghdad.

The Iraqi Ministry of Immigration and Refugees issued a statement saying that the Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement, Mrs. Evan Faeq, met with Mr. Ahmed Aql, the Palestinian ambassador to Baghdad. During the meeting, they discussed the situation and problems which the Palestinian refugees face with, in Iraq, as well as ways to resolve these problems.

The statement added that during the meeting, Evan Faeq and Ahmed Aql also reviewed the Special Law on Palestinian Refugees in matters related to rights and responsibilities, duties and a description of the obstacles and problems they face.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Minister of Immigration and Refugees noted that the Ministry is based on the necessary facilities and capabilities and through logistical support from the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration and Refugees and other relevant ministries to solve all the problems Palestinian refugees face with.

He stressed that the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration and Refugee Affairs will continue to increase its support for the displaced people, as well as to coordinate with the Ministry of Interior to facilitate the issuance of their ID cards.

The Iraqi Minister of Immigration also stated that the Iraqi government and people stand by the Palestinian people in support of the rights of the Palestinians inside and outside Iraq and support the Palestinian issue.

The Iraqi official concluded that there are 8,500 Palestinian refugees in Iraq, most of whom live in residential complexes in downtown Baghdad, and that a committee has been set up to assess the needs of Palestinian and Syrian refugees and provide them with assistance, as well as to assess the situation of camp residents.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English