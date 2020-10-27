Manchester United star retires from France over President Macron’s anti-Islam comments

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/C1F6FA42-E538-4B5D-A327-492E0046349C.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-27 11:11:042020-10-27 11:11:04Manchester United star retires from France over President Macron’s anti-Islam comments
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: After controversial comments made by the French president Emmanuel Macron about Islam, Paul Pogba has reportedly retired from the country’s international team football.
The Manchester United star has reportedly made the decision following the remarks on Friday from his country’s leader.The French government’s decision to honor the teacher who published offensive images of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is said to be behind the move.
Pogba considered the decision an insult to French Muslims, especially since Islam is the second religion in France after Christianity.
