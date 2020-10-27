Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 11:11 |ID: 178268 | Print

Manchester United star retires from France over President Macron’s anti-Islam comments

/0 Comments/in , , /by
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: After controversial comments made by the French president Emmanuel Macron about Islam, Paul Pogba has reportedly retired from the country’s  international team football.
The Manchester United star has reportedly made the decision following the remarks on Friday from his country’s leader.The French government’s decision to honor the teacher who published offensive images of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is said to be behind the move.

Pogba considered the decision an insult to French Muslims, especially since Islam is the second religion in France after Christianity.

You might also like
The Melancholy of Muharram
Britons say yes to Muslim profiling
OUR OPPORTUNITY TO OBEY THE PROPHET (PBUH) & IMAM ALI (AS)
It’s Time To Stop Stigmatising Muslim Recruits
To defeat Trumpism, American Jews need to stand with Muslims
Mashhad to host 9th general assembly of Islamic Radios, TVs Union
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *