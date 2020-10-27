Iran’s plan for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be discussed: Zarif

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran’s plan for permanent resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be soon discussed soon and then we will follow up on it in Moscow and Yerevan. Zarif cited respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and resolving the conflict through peaceful and irrevocable international borders as the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s active diplomacy. He said that the presence of Takfiri terrorists and possibly other terrorists in the region is a concern which he has said with transparency that this is intolerable for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Abbas Mousavi said that Abbas Araghchi is to visit Baku and discuss developments in the region with senior officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Mousavi said in a tweet on Tuesday that Abbas Araghchi, as a special envoy to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is traveling to Baku tonight at the head of a delegation. A new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began a month ago in which some mortar shells hit the Iranian border cities creating dangerous risks for Iranians living in border cities. Iran has warned the warring sides over the landing of several mortar and artillery shells in the Iranian border towns. The IRGC ground forces have been deployed in the border cities with Azerbaijan and Armenia to guarantee the security of Iranians living in border cities.