Security of Iran’s borders is vital

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday described the security of Iran’s borders as vital, noting that the borders are red lines of the country.

In the wake of the military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, Araghchi made the remarks while visiting Khoda Afarin town, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran.

He stated that Iran is seriously monitoring the situation as it is of prime importance to the country.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Abbas Mousavi said that Abbas Araghchi is to visit Baku and discuss developments in the region with senior officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mousavi said in a tweet on Tuesday that Abbas Araghchi, as a special envoy to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is traveling to Baku tonight at the head of a delegation.

He added that Araghchi is scheduled to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations, ongoing conflicts in the region, and Iran’s initiative to resolve the conflict and other issues with senior officials of Azerbaijan.

A new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began a month ago in which some mortar shells hit the Iranian border cities creating dangerous risks for Iranians living in border cities.

Iran has warned the warring sides over the landing of several mortar and artillery shells in the Iranian border towns. The IRGC ground forces have been deployed in the border cities with Azerbaijan and Armenia to guarantee the security of Iranians living in border cities.