Quran memorizer girls honored in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A ceremony was held at the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq, to honor orphan girls who have memorized the Quran.

The Imam Reza (AS) charity institute, affiliated to the office of grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali al-Sistani organized the event, according to the website of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine.

Sayyed Saadedin al-Bina, on official with the Astan, said 78 orphan girls were honored for their Quranic achievement.

They were students of the Sayyida Ruqayya elementary and high schools, he said.

Al-Bina noted that one of the girls, Zuha Saad Rashid has come first in a nationwide Quran memorization and recitation competition.

