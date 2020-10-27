Bahrainis call for boycott of French products

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Bahrain’s political groups called on Muslim and Arab countries to boycott French products in protest at anti-Islam moves made in France.

In a statement released Tuesday, a number of Bahraini groups strongly condemned the republication of offensive cartoons about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

They also slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for his Islamophobic remarks and his support for the insulting cartoons that have hurt the feelings of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

They urged the Manama regime to summon the French ambassador and convey to him the country’s strong protest.

The statement also denounced acts of terrorism carried out by some extremists and stressed that they are not related to Islam and should not be used as a pretext to attack Islam and Muslims.

Macron earlier this month pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.