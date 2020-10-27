Unveiling new appearance of crypt of Imam Askari’s (A.S) holy shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hossaini today (Tuesday) unveiled the new form of the crypt of the holy shrine of Imam Hasan Askari (A.S).

The holy shrine of Imam Askari (A.S) is located in the city of Samarra in Salah al-Din province, in the northern half of Iraq, in the east side of Anbar province and in the west side of Diyala and Sulaimaniyah provinces. The administrative center of this province is the city of Tikrit. One of its most important and best cities is Samarra, in which the holy shrine of Imam Hadi (A.S) and Imam Hasan Askari (A.S).

This holy shrine has long been one of the most important shrines for Shia Muslims in the world, and its presence in the city of Samarra has made it one of the four most significant shrines for Shia Muslims in Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna Persian