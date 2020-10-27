Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths

SHAFAQNA- New research has said that Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths worldwide.

Published in the journal Cardiovascular Research on Tuesday, the research from German and Cypriot experts analysed health and disease data from the United States and China relating to air pollution, COVID-19 and SARS – a respiratory illness similar to the new coronavirus disease.

In East Asia, which has some of the highest levels of harmful pollution on the planet, the authors found that 27 percent of COVID-19 deaths could be attributed to the health effects of poor air quality. The proportion was 19 percent in Europe, and 17 percent in North America.

“If both long-term exposure to air pollution and infection with the COVID-19 virus come together then we have an adverse effect on health, particularly with respect to the heart and blood vessels,” said

The paper’s co-author Thomas Munzel said that air pollution made known COVID-19 risk factors such as lung and heart problems more likely. Specifically, the team noted that particulate matter appeared to increase the activity of a receptor on lung cell surfaces, ACE-2, which is known to be involved in the way COVID-19 infects patients, AlJazeera reported.