Afghanistan: Nearly 6,000 civilians killed or wounded in 2020

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 6,000 civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan in the first nine months of the year, according to United Nations.

According to Reuters, from January to September, there were 5,939 civilian casualties in the fighting – 2,117 people killed and 3,822 wounded, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report.

Civilian casualties were 30 percent lower than in the same period last year but UNAMA said violence has failed to slow since the beginning of talks between government negotiators and the Taliban that began in Qatar’s capital, Doha, last month, Daily Sabah reported.