Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 19:26 |ID: 178365 | Print

Afghanistan: Nearly 6,000 civilians killed or wounded in 2020

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 6,000 civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan in the first nine months of the year, according to United Nations.

According to Reuters, from January to September, there were 5,939 civilian casualties in the fighting – 2,117 people killed and 3,822 wounded, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report.

Civilian casualties were 30 percent lower than in the same period last year but UNAMA said violence has failed to slow since the beginning of talks between government negotiators and the Taliban that began in Qatar’s capital, Doha, last month, Daily Sabah reported.

You might also like
Afghan MP: Fight Against Terrorism is the most Important goal of Region
Afghan women should be part of peace process because they have been victims of war
7 killed, 15 wounded in Ghazni bomb blast
Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kabul Mosque
Massacre in Afghanistan’s Shia Village a War Crime
Afghanistan: 10 civilians killed in two bomb explosions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *