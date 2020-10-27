https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/us-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-27 20:46:442020-10-27 20:46:44Black man shot dead by police in Philadelphia
Black man shot dead by police in Philadelphia
SHAFAQNA-Police in Philadelphia shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man,who family members said had a history of “mental issues”.
Philadelphia police identified the victim as Walter Wallace and said they were responding to a call Monday about a man armed with a knife.
Wallace’s death promoted protests through the city with some marred by violence and looting. Some officers were injured during the protests, AA reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!