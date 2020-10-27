Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 20:46 |ID: 178369 | Print

Black man shot dead by police in Philadelphia

SHAFAQNA-Police in Philadelphia shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man,who family members said had a history of “mental issues”.

Philadelphia police identified the victim as Walter Wallace and said they were responding to a call Monday about a man armed with a knife.

Wallace’s death promoted protests through the city with some marred by violence and looting. Some officers were injured during the protests, AA reported.

 

