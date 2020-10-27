Date :Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 | Time : 21:46 |ID: 178373 | Print

US: Muslim community in Nevada hosts voting motorcade

SHAFAQNA-The Northern Nevada Muslim Community Center organized the first Muslim patriotic voting motorcade due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The event was a way to get people together and show how Muslims are practicing their civil rights. 

“It’s a way for us to bring people together. Muslims like to do things in congregation. And we’re encouraging others, young members, to see that united we can do a lot of things,” Sherif Elfass, the president of the board of the Northern Nevada Muslim Community said, This Is Reno reported.

During the 2018 midterm elections, Elfass and fellow NNMC members organized an in-person voting event that turned out some 100 people. This year, and due to the COVID-19, they had to come up with the idea of the motorcade, About Islam reported.

 

