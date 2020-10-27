https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/017C9C24-7B4E-4B0A-A38A-CB1FFABA957D.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-27 21:22:332020-10-27 21:22:33Photos: Lighting in the city of Sanaa for the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth anniversary
Photos: Lighting in the city of Sanaa for the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth anniversary
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Different areas of the city of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, were illuminated to welcome the great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!