Photos: Lighting in the city of Sanaa for the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Different areas of the city of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, were illuminated to welcome the great celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

