First Muslim Film Festival to be held in Toronto

SHAFAQNA- First ever Muslim International Film Festival (MIFF) will be held on October 30th in Toronto.

“This is Toronto’s first ever Muslim International Film Festival (MIFF) and it’s happening as a drive-in film festival, as well,” Hirra Farooqi, Co-Founder of the festival told AboutIslam.net.

The first-time festival will feature films from Canada, Pakistan, Turkey, and America and a wide range of different genres.

The event will include a screening of the film, “I am Rohingya: A Genocide in Four Acts,” which focuses on the experiences of 14 young refugees who fled the ongoing Burmese genocide of Rohingya Muslims and how the refugees have adjusted to their new life in Canada.

Other films include psychological thrillers, a documentary about the Syrian refugee experience in Canada, a film on how an Afghan woman started a movement of resistance, and a film about the British Empire’s colonization of South Asia.

Hirra Farooqi said that “Our lineup of selected films truly shows us how diverse the talent in the Muslim community is and the representation we want in the media is right here in front of us within our own communities”, AboutIslam reported.