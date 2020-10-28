Date :Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 | Time : 08:45 |ID: 178428 | Print

Mosque in northern France receives threats

SHAFAQNA- Islam & Info website in a post on Twitter said that a Mosque in Vernon district in northern France received threats Tuesday. The notice, left in the Mosque’s mailbox, contained death threats and insulting messages against Turks, Arabs and the community who comes to the Mosque regularly. “The war has begun. We will drive you out of our country. You will give account for Samuel’s death,” it said.

It was referring to Samuel Paty, a teacher at Bois-d’Aulne College in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine who was beheaded on Oct. 16 by Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. The notice also contained ugly remarks directed against Muslim women wearing headscarves. The Grand Mosque of Pantin outside Paris was recently closed for six months after it shared a video on its Facebook page before Paty’s murder criticizing him, AA reported.

 

