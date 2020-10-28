SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) was asked: Who is unwise? Imam Ali (AS) replied: The unwise is the one who does not put everything in its place. According to the Quranic interpretation, some “are in the start of confusion (Mareej)” as mentioned in Ayah 5 of Surah Qaaf. “Mareej” as used in the same Ayah, means chaos, disorder, injustice, unwise. If a person uses wood instead of Iron, and vice-versa, this is not engineering, this is not architecture, this is not a proper worker, and this person does not know which tool is suitable for which task. This person is unwise, he is unjust and oppressive, and he is not an engineer, and this is not a human being who is familiar with planning and the task [1].

[1] Part of speech by the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Amol, Iran, 2005.