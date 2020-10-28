What is good and bad about this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb, Amiral Momeneen (AS) said: Beware; the world is a house that no one is secure in it, except that to collect provision for the hereafter, and no one survives from the worldly affairs. The people are tested by the world, so whatever they gain from the world for the world, will be taken away and also they will be accounted for them. And whatever they have prepared in the world for the hereafter, they will get to it and will remain with it [1].

[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 63.