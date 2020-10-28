Sheikh Al-Azhar calls for law to criminalize hostility against Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Al-Azhar said today (Wednesday): “We call on the international community to pass an international law according to which hostility against Muslims is a crime.”

Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, who spoke in France in response to the recent insults to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said: “We will launch a global tribune to introduce the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in various languages.”

He added: “We call on Muslims to adhere to peaceful methods and legal ways to defend the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the religion of Islam.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English