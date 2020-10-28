Interesting action by students of a school in Alexandria

SHAFAQNA- A school in Alexandria has done an interesting action in supporting the great Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The declaration of support and loyalty to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) continues in Islamic countries. In the city of Alexandria in Egypt, Muslim and Christian students formed the phrase “Ela Rasulullah” with their bodies in order to consider the Prophet (PBUH) as their red line on the one hand and to declare their love for this noble man on the other.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks in response to the assassination of a French teacher sparked outrage among Muslims around the world. Macron called the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) a sign of freedom of expression in France.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English