$133,000 for families of Corona victims from Saudi medical staff

SHAFQANA- The Saudi cabinet has approved a donation of more than $ 130,000 to the family of each of the country’s medical staff who died because of the Coronavirus.

The Saudi cabinet announced in a statement on Tuesday evening that the relatives of every citizen and resident of the country who lost their lives due to the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19), while working in the medical sector, will be paid 500,000 Saudi Rials (more than 133 thousand dollars).

According to the statement, the Saudi cabinet, in its meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, which was held by video conference approved that the relatives of each of Saudi and non-Saudi military and civilian employees in the public and private health sectors who have been victims of the deadly virus since the first case of the Coronavirus was registered on March 2 last year, will be paid 500,000 Rials.

The Saudi cabinet also stressed the need to continue the commitment of its citizens and residents to the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures due to the second and severe wave of the Coronavirus in some countries.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “World Of Meters” and the official statistics of the Saudi Ministry of Health, the country with 345,631 cases of Coronavirus and 5,329 victims of this deadly virus, it ranks 23rd and 33rd in the world in terms of the number of infected people and the number of deaths due to the disease, respectively, while among the countries of the Arab world, it ranks second in the number of infected people after Iraq and in the number of victims it also ranks third after Iraq and Egypt.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English