Prominent Saudi woman activist goes on hunger strike in prison

Alia stated that her sister made the decision because the management of Al-Ha’ir Prison deprived her of her right to contact her family.
SHAFAQNA- Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi women’s rights activist, went on a hunger strike.
Alia al-Hathloul, the sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, said that Loujain has been on a hunger strike since the night of October 26.
Loujain al-Hathloul, along with other activists, was arrested by Saudi security officials in mid-May 2018, and there have been many calls from international circles for the release of Saudi women activists, especially Loujain al-Hathloul.
