Date :Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 | Time : 23:27 |ID: 178552 | Print

Prominent Saudi woman activist goes on hunger strike in prison

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Loujain al-Hathloul, a Saudi women’s rights activist, went on a hunger strike.

Alia al-Hathloul, the sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, said that Loujain has been on a hunger strike since the night of October 26.

Alia stated that her sister made the decision because the management of Al-Ha’ir Prison deprived her of her right to contact her family.
Loujain al-Hathloul, along with other activists, was arrested by Saudi security officials in mid-May 2018, and there have been many calls from international circles for the release of Saudi women activists, especially Loujain al-Hathloul.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Female Saudi prisoner refuses freedom in return of torture denial
US and British lawmakers called for the release of the Saudi activist woman
Rights organization slams Tour de France for holding race in Saudi Arabia
Loujain al-Hathloul, Saudi Arabia, human rights UN experts urges Saudi authorities to free Saudi woman activist
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *