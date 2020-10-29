Nearly 230 political parties are active in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister, while emphasizing his commitment to holding early elections, announced the activities of nearly 230 political parties in the country.

“Abdul Hussein Al-Hindawi”, advisor to “Mustafa Al-Kazemi”, the Prime Minister of Iraq, this evening (Tuesday) in an interview with the official news agency of this country (NINA), praised the success of the House of Representatives in approving the plan to divide each province into multiple constituencies, and expressed confidence that in the near future will reach a solution for the only remaining constituencies, the disputed province of Kirkuk.

Al-Hindawi stressed that al-Kazemi was committed to holding early elections on June 6 next year, and emphasized that Efforts by the Iraqi federal government continues to empower the Independent High Electoral Commission (IEC) to complete its preparations for a clean, transparent, free and nationally and internationally recognized democratic election, that respects the principles of the Constitution and international standards.

Adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister, while expressing confidence in the IEC’s ability to perform its duties in the best possible way, praised the experiences of a large number of IEC staff and emphasized on the importance of international support, whether in training, support and follow-up, or in monitoring elections in any stage from voter registration to final approval by the federal court.

Al-Hindawi said that the Iraqi Electoral Commission had made significant strides in voter registration, distribution of biometric cards, as well as registration of competing parties, adding that the number of political parties in Iraq now reached nearly 230, with a number of new parties.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Adviser also announced that meetings of the High Electoral Security Committee will continue to discuss special plans to protect the electoral process, and called on the House of Representatives to use its current dynamics to amend the Federal Supreme Court law in the coming days.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English