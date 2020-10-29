Christian scholars in Palestine protested against insult to Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Christian scholars gathered in the West Bank city of Bethlehem to protest against the insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Emmanuel Macron’s remarks.

The demonstrators held placards condemning the words of French President Macron. They also demanded respect for religions and the fight against extremism and racism, chanting slogans and asked Macron to apologize.

Christian scholars also emphasized the brotherhood and solidarity between Islam and Christianity in Palestine as the cradle of religions, and warned of the consequences of insulting Islam, citing Macron’s words as spreading a culture of hatred and enmity between nations and religions.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English