Indian agency raids offices and residences of activists and journalists in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided several places in Kashmir, including the offices and homes of human rights activists and journalists.

The raids come a day after India’s Hindu nationalist government enacted a series of new laws – and amended some – allowing any of its nationals to buy land in the disputed region.

The office of local English daily Greater Kashmir was among the premises searched by officials in connection with, what the NIA said was, an investigation into funding for “secessionist and separatist activities”, AlJazeera reported.