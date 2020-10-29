Date :Thursday, October 29th, 2020 | Time : 07:26 |ID: 178576 | Print

Malaysia slams anti-Islam cartoons

SHAFAQNA- Malaysia slammed the republication of blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Charlie Hebdo. “We strongly condemn any inflammatory rhetoric and provocative acts that seek to defame the religion of Islam as the world has recently witnessed in the form of populist speeches and publication of blasphemous caricatures depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein in a statement.

Malaysia also reiterated its commitment to uphold freedom of speech and expression as fundamental human rights as long as these rights are exercised with respect and responsibility. The statement added that “In this context, denigrating and tarnishing Islam’s Holy Prophet (PBUH) and to associate Islam with terrorism are certainly beyond the scope of such rights,” AA reported.

 

