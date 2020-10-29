Corona death rate in Turkey reached 5 digits

SHAFAQNA- The latest data from the Turkish Ministry of Health show that the death toll from the Coronavirus in the country has exceeded 10,000.

The Turkish Ministry of Health released its latest statistics on the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, according to which, during last 24 hours, 128,312 more tests were performed on people suspected of having the disease, increasing the total number of tests to 13,606,764.

New statistics from the Turkish Ministry of Health also show that in the last 24 hours, another 2,305 cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country, and as a result, the number of infected people has increased to 368,513.

According to the ministry, in the past 24 hours, another 77 people infected with the new generation of Coronavirus in Turkey have lost their lives, bringing the number of victims of the virus in this country to pass 10 thousand, and become five digits reaching to 10,027.

In its statistics, the Turkish Ministry of Health also announced the recovery of 1,662 other people infected with the Coronavirus in the country in the past 24 hours and the increase in the number of recoveries to 319,181.

Meanwhile, Russia’s RT Arabic news network quoted Reuters as saying that Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had warned at a news conference after a meeting of the State Council of Science that if they fail to control the situation in Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, the Corona pandemic will spiral out of control.

While Istanbul has seen a 62% increase in the daily rate of Coronavirus infection in one week, Koca stressed that the main reason for this is public transport, where millions of employees use group vehicles during rush hour, and this provides an ideal environment for the virus to spread.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “Worldometers” and the official statistics of the Turkish Ministry of Health, the country ranks 21st in the world in terms of both the number of people infected with the Coronavirus and the number of deaths due to the deadly virus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English