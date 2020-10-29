Date :Thursday, October 29th, 2020 | Time : 08:07 |ID: 178586 | Print

UNICEF calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF made a statement on the Karabakh conflict calling for an “immediate and complete cessation of hostilities so that no more children’s lives are lost.” In a statement , the UN agency for children said 76 schools and kindergartens have been damaged, and one maternity hospital shelled in the conflict.

“Countless children are being scarred by the psychological impact of daily exposure to rocket and missile attacks in civilian areas,” it said. “For children, this is the horrific tally of four weeks of fighting, and three thus far disrespected ceasefires” UNICEF said. More than 130,000 people have been displaced in the Karabakh conflict since late September, AA reported.

