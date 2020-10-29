Date :Thursday, October 29th, 2020 | Time : 08:54 |ID: 178589 | Print

UN High Representative: Freedom of expression should respects religious beliefs

SHAFAQNA- The UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations said Freedom of expression should be exercised in a way that fully respects the religious beliefs and tenets of all religions. In a statement, Miguel Angel Moratinos said that insulting religions and sacred religious symbols provokes hatred and violent extremism, leading to the polarization and fragmentation of society.

“Acts of violence cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group”, he added. Moratinos noted that “The inflammatory caricatures have also provoked acts of violence against innocent civilians, who were attacked for their sheer religion, belief or ethnicity,”

 

