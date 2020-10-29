Iraq: Women Quran memorizers getting ready for int’l competitions

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A branch of the Darul-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Basra, Iraq, has organized a course on Arabic language for women Quran memorizers of the country. According to the website of the Astan, Sheikh Adel Hashush, an official with the branch, said that more than 100 Iraqi women have participated in the educational program. Promoting the Quranic skills of the Quran memorizers in order to get them ready for national and international Quran competitions is the main objective of the course..

The participants have been selected from among those who attended the “Thousand Quran Memorizers” plan organized by the Darul-Quran earlier this year. The “Thousand Quran Memorizers” Plan is one of the main Quranic projects of the Astan that is implemented all over Iraq aiming to raise a generation of Quran memorizers who can represent the country at international Quran competitions and Quranic programs in different parts of the world. Azhar Badr Abbas, an expert in Arabic language supervises the course, whose lessons have been selected from among Quranic verses. The Darul-Quran of the Astan has many branches in different parts of Iraq and other countries including, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Indonesia and some African countries.