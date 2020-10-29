2nd round of talks on Iran’s initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh held in Moscow

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: The negotiations about the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was continued on Thursday between Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov.

Earlier today, Araghchi held talks with Russia’s ِDeputy Foreign Minister for Central Asia and Caucasus Andrei Rudenko. Araghchi had said at Moscow Airport that Iran has put forward that key countries of the region, like Russia, should play a role in resolving the crisis. Iran’s Regional Initiative includes a ceasefire, discontinuation of attacks on residential areas and civilians, as well as the return of the displaced to their homes, Araghchi had said.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries in early October, each blaming the other for the violence. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France. But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have failed so far.