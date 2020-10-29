Date :Thursday, October 29th, 2020 | Time : 16:16 |ID: 178651 | Print

France: Three killed in Knife attack in Nice

SHAFAQNA- Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter that police had detained the attacker after shooting him.

Estrosi tweeted: “I can confirm everything suggests this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica,” in central Nice. He claimed that two women and one man were dead, AlJazeera reported.

