France: Three killed in Knife attack in Nice

SHAFAQNA- Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.
Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter that police had detained the attacker after shooting him.
Estrosi tweeted: “I can confirm everything suggests this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica,” in central Nice. He claimed that two women and one man were dead, AlJazeera reported.
